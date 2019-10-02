Chances of snowfall grow the closer to November we get

The snow has officially flown in KELOLAND. Granted, it was mostly contained to the Black Hills.

We were able to catch the snow trying to pile up on our Terry Peak LiveCam this morning. So when will you see the snow fall in your neck of the woods?

From a climate or history perspective, October is a month we begin to see change so November is when we really see those changes kick in.

Here’s a chart of the frequency of a snow depth greater than a trace amount of snow for Sioux Falls.

Notice how in October, it’s a low frequency. And the end of the month ends around 5%. But by the end of November, it spikes to around 40%!

It’s the same from Vermillion to Aberdeen, and west to Pierre and Rapid City. The biggest difference was around the Black Hills, where they finish October around 10% of the time seeing some snow on the ground but they still finish November around 40%.

So this means there is some chance for snow in October, but less than 10% of it is sticking around. But by the end of November, you can expect to have snow on the ground about half the time.