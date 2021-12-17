Chances of a white Christmas in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here we are, a week away from Christmas and we’re looking into seeing if it will be a white one.

Temperatures across KELOLAND are now more seasonable as highs hit the 20s and 30s for your Friday afternoon. Cold enough for snow, and that’s what they had in northeast KELOLAND. Not including what fell today, here’s a look at how much snow is on the ground from earlier Friday morning.

Most of the snow is found in southwest Minnesota with a couple inches on the ground for Marshall and Worthington. There is a thin strip of 1 to 4 inches from Chamberlain to Mitchell. Otherwise, many are reporting a trace of snow. But we replenished some this morning in northeast KELOLAND.

Here are the odds of a white Christmas over the past 50 years. Many of us come in between 50 and 65 percent. The highest is about three-quarters of the time from Worthington to Watertown. Sioux Falls odds are a little over 50 percent.

As temperatures hit the 30s next week, some of the snow will melt. It’s just a matter of if we add more to it or not.

As of now, we are not looking at any snowstorms for the plains during Christmas week, but we’ll continue to follow things.