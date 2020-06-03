Chances for rain this week come with the potential for severe weather

June is known to be the wettest month of the year. With the above-average highs expected this month, it will be important to get the rain.

While the spring weather this year was a lot calmer and it allowed for farmers to get a jump start in the fields. With a lot of the planting done, rain will be needed going forward.

If we don’t get it, not only will the crops be missing it, but fire danger will increase across the area.

The wildfire potential for this month is already in the moderate level. And it could get worse next month if we don’t get our June rain. This is based on historic June fires in South Dakota.

Unfortunately, the chances for rain we have this week and next week will come with the potential for severe weather.

While chances for rain are good to see, it’s the heavy downpours and severe weather that isn’t. And June is known to be heavy for both.