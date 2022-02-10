SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a little rain and snow on Thursday, but the month has been dry. Looking to see if that’s about to change.

We’re quickly going through the month with mostly dry skies. Any precipitation we’ve seen this month has remained very light.

Even with what fell on Thursday, remained light. Much of the light precipitation was found in eastern KELOLAND during the late morning and into the afternoon. Many, if not all, the precipitation stayed less than a tenth of an inch.

We’re watching for a storm system late next week, but just like the last one, this one is showing up to our south.

By next week, a trough will dig in the southwest United States. This will help open the Gulf and bring in plenty of moisture to our south. This is looking a lot like what happened on Groundhog Day when the cold air won out and it pushed the moisture south.

But, we’re not seeing the cold air being as deep or strong as a week ago. In turn, this may help our chances at precipitation here in KELOLAND late next week.

As of now, don’t get overly excited about anything here in KELOLAND, but the set-up is good to at least see the Gulf open up and bring moisture to our south. Hopefully, sooner or later, that moisture will move north.