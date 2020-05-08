Chance of late season snow for parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been some mutterings about late-season snow in KELOLAND.

We’ve been following the cold weather for the past couple of days. So cold, that a couple of us will see snow.



It’s May so you expect green grass, blooming flowers, and trees growing their leaves. While we do see that across KELOLAND, we’ll have some areas that will add white to the mix. While to get measurable snow, at least a tenth of an inch during the second week of May is rare, it’s not unheard of.



This graphic shows us how late in the year we’ve had measurable snow, at least a tenth of an inch. For most of KELOLAND, it’s as late as the second or beginning of the third week of the month. While Rapid City and the Lead/Deadwood areas have had measurable snow in June.



It’s nothing to get the shovel or snow blower out for, but don’t be surprised for a couple of flakes.



Expect warmer weather as we go through next week. In fact, average 70-degree weather may be around next weekend.