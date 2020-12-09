Chance for snow by end of the week

We’ve been coasting through the first week of December with dry conditions and well above average temperatures. It’s been putting winter activities on the back burner.

Another sunny and dry day in KELOLAND, as some set or tied records today. This type of weather will continue into tomorrow, and then it will turn cooler with just a chance, yes a chance for snow by the end of the week.

If we do get snow, it doesn’t look like it will push us into more seasonal winter weather.

Speaking of snow, the only place you can find snow in KELOLAND is what was made. Both Great Bear and Terry Peak have been busy making snow.

So the colder air coming is better for those that have been wanting to at least have an inkling of doing any winter activities.

Keep in mind, even though cooler temperatures are coming, we’ll still stay above average and above freezing as many days will still be in the 30s and 40s.