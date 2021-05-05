SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scattered light showers fell in eastern KELOLAND this morning. While things remained light, there’s a chance for heavier rain this weekend.

The light showers this morning, stayed just that…light. Many locations that received the rain had amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Doing little to help the dry conditions in KELOLAND. But, there is more on the way.

We’ve been in a northwest flow over the past couple of days. It has helped keep us cool with limited moisture. But as low pressure moves farther to our south, it will drag in some deeper moisture for this coming weekend. Which means, better chances for heavier rain.

As of now, the heaviest of the rain will fall in central and western South Dakota, where amounts of a half-inch to a full inch will be possible. But this can easily change, so stay up to date with the latest forecast from the Storm Center.

With the clouds and rain this weekend, it will remain cool with a lot of us only in the 50s for afternoon highs.