Central South Dakota is starting to see drier conditions

While heavy rain fell in parts western, south central, and east central South Dakota over the weekend, widespread rain has not been the case as we’re starting to see dry conditions in parts of KELOLAND.

Sunny skies this morning will be replaced by clouds this evening and tonight. Along with the clouds, scattered showers and storms will be possible in northern and eastern KELOLAND. That rain will add to some of the areas that have been dry as of late or continue to be too wet.

This graphic shows the 30 day moisture content compared to average.

While some are still over 200%, there are areas that have been drier. One such area that has dried out is central South Dakota, in and around Pierre. It’s also drier in northeast and southeast KELOLAND, but east central South Dakota remains wet. Especially Huron, they’ve had a couple of severe storms with heavy rain over the past couple of weeks.

In theory, we’re entering drier months as we head into fall next month. But, last September brought heavy rain, something we don’t need to repeat this time around.