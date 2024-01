RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating a casino robbery.

Authorities say a man walked into a casino on Jackson Boulevard just before two o’clock this morning.

Police say the man showed a knife and took money from an employee.

Witnesses describe the man as Native American, six-feet tall and wearing a black sweatshirt and light-colored bandana over his face.

You’re asked to call police if you have any information.