Can the warm and dry September be giving us a sign of what to expect in October?

When we look back at September 2020, it will most likely be a warm and dry month, I did some checking on what this could be telling us above next month.

The workweek will remain warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 in KELOLAND, this will happen underneath dry skies. But as we begin October late next week, we’ll have cooler air move in and along with the cooler air, there’s a better chance for rain.

Since 1990, Sioux Falls had 18 Septembers that had above-average temperatures. Of those 18, 12 of the following Octobers were above average and 11 of those 18 were above average for rainfall.

Of those Octobers, 7 were both above average for temps and rainfall.

If we use history as a guideline, there’s a 66% chance for an above-average October and a 61% chance for above-average rainfall. And nearly a 40% chance for both above-average highs and rainfall.

We’ll have a more comprehensive outlook for October coming next week. In the meantime, expect cooler weather as we begin next month.