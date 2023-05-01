SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that we turned the calendar page to May, it’s time to bring in the warmer air and keep it around. And, the need for rain.

Now that the windiest month of the year, April, is behind us it’s time for calmer wind. While we still had strong wind in eastern KELOLAND to begin the month, calmer conditions can be expected as we go through the month.

That’s good news, considering the dry conditions and strong wind lead to fire danger this time of year. Not only will the wind calm down, but we’ll also bring in rain later this week. The key is to keep the rain around as we go through the month.

By the looks of it, we could be starting our summer pattern this month. It’s one that I think will be a combination of dry and warm periods followed by wet and cool periods. An example of that shows up this week.

A slow-moving system later this week will bring in steady chances for rain over a stretch of a couple of days. After that, warm and dry weather should take over.

The weather is looking better that even someone like me, who doesn’t like moving or covering plants in May is thinking of starting the garden later this week.