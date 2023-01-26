SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow storms tend to move over areas that already have snow on the ground. Sometimes this can be a bad thing. Right now, KELOLAND has plenty of snow on the ground, the bad part about this snow is there is no crust on it.

That means when the wind picks up, any loose snow will blow around. The system tomorrow is bringing plenty of wind.

The strongest of the wind will arrive in southeast KELOLAND tomorrow morning.

Causing blowing snow, also creating reduced visibility and slick roads. You’ll want to check the weather conditions before leaving for your morning commute.

The system this week is a clipper, which are fast moving. Because they are so fast, they can be tricky to predict. Clippers bring strong winds, light snow, and colder temperatures.

We’re only finishing up January, so you need to remember your winter driving skills.