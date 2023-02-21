SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Winter returns to KELOLAND in the form of a blizzard as we will see a lot of snow and wind. The forecast for Sioux Falls is eight to 14 inches of snow in the next three days. While we haven’t had much so far this February, the month is known for heavy snow.

“It was another day of play for school children. Few schools were open throughout the eastern part of the state.”

A winter storm brought 11 and a half inches of snow February 14-16. On Valentine’s Day in 1969, Sioux Falls received 9.8 inches of snow, which set the record for the day.

The 15th brought one and a half. And the 16th saw two tenths. During this storm, Sioux Falls went from 18 inches of snow on the ground to 28.

“Some highways and most side roads were blocked or snow packed. Hazardous driving warnings were issued again and a special warning put out for sports fans planning to attend basketball or wrestling district tournaments.”



The first half of February had been dry in 1969, much like this year.

As a total, the city received 28 and a half inches of snow. That means the last 2 weeks of February had 17 inches. A week after the 11 and a half inches, Sioux Falls received nine more inches. The last two days of the month, the remaining eight inches fell.

The active weather will continue as there’s another system during the last days of this month.