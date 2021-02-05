Bitter temperatures on the way for much of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures are on the way this weekend and that kind of cold weather can be dangerous.

The bone-chilling cold of winter has avoided the region for quite a while. The Law of Averages, however, is about ready to level the playing field.

Frigid temperatures are expected to plunge into KELOLAND starting today. Once this cold air mass settles in place, it’s not expected to go anywhere for a while. High temperatures beginning this weekend will be lucky to reach the double digits at times.

On top of these already cold temperatures, there’s one other variable to consider: The wind chill, something that will make an already cold stretch of weather feel even more brutally cold.

On a calm day, we have a layer of body heat that will help keep us warm, or at least more comfortable when we’re out on a cold day. When the wind picks up, that warm air is displaced and replaced with colder air, this creating the wind chill factor. The stronger the wind, the faster our skin cools.

Here’s an example of wind chill values when the air temperature is zero degrees Fahrenheit. This is when conditions outside become hazardous, especially on any uncovered skin. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes in this example, even when the wind is not too strong.

If you absolutely must be outside, even for a short amount of time, please exercise all necessary precautions by bundling up and making sure that any exposed skin is covered up.