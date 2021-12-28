Bitter cold befalling KELOLAND over the next few weeks

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — While southeast KELOLAND stayed warmer a little longer today, once the wind changed to the northwest temperatures started to fall.

The cold northerly winds were already going this morning in northern South Dakota as temperatures this morning were near zero. And the cold will continue in the northeast.

Afternoon highs will remain well below the average in Aberdeen as many of these days through New Years Day will be in the single digits above and below zero.

The overnights will get bitterly cold. As skies clear and winds become light, the deeper snow cover in northeast KELOLAND will allow for temperatures to fall to the teens and 20s below zero. Again, these numbers are a blend of raw model numbers from this morning.

So our actual forecast may be a little different, but with as cold as it’s expected to be, you get the idea.

Temperatures are expected to warm slightly by Sunday and early next week, but I think we’ll have another push of cold air as we go through next week.