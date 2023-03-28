SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you know what to look for on radar, you can find very interesting details that’s not all weather related.

Now that spring is here, we have bird migrations. On Tuesday, a KELOLAND News crew in Turner County spotted thousands of birds on the move mid-morning. We can even see the birds on radar.

As the radar starts at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, we can see dense returns around Yankton and Vermillion. As we travel through time, you can see the mass moving north towards Lennox. Then around 10:45 a.m., we can see another flock moving in from Nebraska towards Yankton.

As they reach the river, you can see the returns disappearing, meaning the birds are landing. As we move through the afternoon we can see a constant stream of birds moving north off the river. As we enter the evening hours, at around 6 p.m., the birds start moving back to the south. Things become quiet on radar as we hit around 9 p.m. The activity starts back up as we hit 7 a.m. again.

As we continue into spring and summer, birds and sometimes even groups of bugs can be seen on radar.