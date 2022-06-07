SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week, I featured a weather story about the cyclical pattern of severe weather episodes in KELOLAND this spring.

Well, it appears we are indeed on track more severe weather starting next week.

First, we should mention the peak of the traditional severe weather season is June, so this forecast for chances of storms should come as no surprise. However, given the intensity and the severity of the storms in May, all eyes will be on the patterns coming up.

A brief review of the pattern has shown about a 2 and half week interval between severe weather flare ups. Upper air maps show the big troughs and the storm sequences that followed, especially on May 12th with the derecho and the series of storms over Memorial Day Weekend.

Starting this weekend, we’ll see our first significant return of moist and extremely unstable air returning to KELOLAND. By Sunday and Monday, the thunderstorm energy map clearly shows very high level of heat and humidity for storms to tap into, if they develop. We will likely be dealing with a cap or a lid on the atmosphere at times too, we’ll continue to watch how this unfolds at the end of the 7 day forecast.

We have another battle of the airmasses unfolding too as temperatures plunge in the northern Rockies around June 20th. The plains may soar to very hot weather, so it will be important to watch where those battlelines set-up in the coming days.

The take away is to enjoy these cool days if that’s your preferred weather pattern because it looks like summer heat, humidity, and storms will be here again before you know it.