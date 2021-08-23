Better chance for rain in the days ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By the looks of it, the last week and a half of August may end up being the most active weather we’ve had all summer.

We’ve had areas of KELOLAND with scattered storms since Friday of last week. Unfortunately, we’ve also had severe weather with large hail and strong, damaging winds. While things will remain isolated for the beginning of the week, we do have better chances for rain late in the week and for the weekend. And the rain chances may extend going through the month of September.

This graphic shows the amount of rain expected over the next six weeks.

It has the heaviest showing up in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota with amounts over five inches. If this happens, it will end up being almost double the climate averages.

We’ll also watch for our chances for severe weather as we go through this week. Historically, the severe numbers decrease sharply over the next month and a half.

Along with the rain, temperatures may end up being slightly cooler than average as we go through September.

