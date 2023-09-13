SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More substantial rain is in the forecast for next week.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Thursday night, but it will remain light. If you miss out on the rain, our next chance comes in late next week.

Considering we’ve had a summer dominated by dry conditions in eastern KELOLAND and warm temperatures, any rain we can get is still a good thing. If things hold true, next week will bring our best chance for widespread rain in about a month.

This graphic shows our available moisture. After Thursday, we’ll watch for an increase in moisture late next week. It’s nice to see the Gulf being open to help supply the moisture. There’s another interesting feature on this too. As the rain comes to an end in KELOLAND, notice how the moisture wraps around in Iowa. That’s the area of low pressure with the system.

And with north winds behind the system, expect another cool down as the rain exits.

With the dry conditions, some farmers have gotten an early start on the fall harvest. So, rain may not be what they want if they are currently in the fields.