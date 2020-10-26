While it’s easy to pick out the bad of snow, there are benefits to it as well.

KELOLAND is covered by an early-season blanket of snow, but it’s not all bad.

Snow insulates the soil and plants. It may sound odd, but think of the snow acting as a blanket. Cold temperatures can freeze the soil deeper and deeper if it’s not covered by snow. This would eventually lead to damage to the plant’s roots.

As the snow falls, it picks up nitrogen from the air, making it a natural fertilizer for plants.

Spring snow melt helps recharge lakes and rivers.

It’s also good for recreation. Snow skiing and snowmobiling is a big business in KELOLAND. Kids and adults get exercise by playing in it or removing it from the driveway.

And the snow cover in KELOLAND is good to keep the fire danger low.

This snow won’t last, warmer temperatures this week should get rid of most of it by the weekend. But think about the benefits of snow when we get more of it and when we’re stuck in the heart of winter.