SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hopefully you were able to soak up the moisture last week, because the below-average temperatures will keep much of the precipitation chances at bay.

Cloudy skies and north winds, helped give us another day with below average temperatures in KELOLAND. It’s a trend that will continue for awhile. The colder air is keeping a lot of the moisture to the south.

The deeper moisture will continue to hug the southern gulf coast states, as cold air sticks throughout the upper plains and the central United States.

We have our best chance for temperatures to return to average on Sunday as highs return to the middle to upper 50s, but by then the average high in Sioux Falls is 60 degrees.

While I just showed you the deeper moisture will stay to the south, we are watching for snow chances in KELOLAND on Monday. We’ll see how much moisture will be around that day.