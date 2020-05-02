Beginning of May sees above average highs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to May! Meteorologist Scot Mundt has a look at what to expect for the month in weather.

The mild air of today won’t last through the month and that’s okay, considering how dry it’s been.



It was a mild start to the month with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. In fact, Sioux Falls warmed to the 80s marking it the fourth time in the past 30 years we had 80 degree weather on the first of May. But much cooler air will soon return.



We’ll see highs retreat to the 60s for next week and some of us will have a couple of days of 50 degree weather. These numbers will be below average as average highs to begin the month are in the middle to upper 60s. But I think we’ll return to average or slightly above for the second half of the month.

As long with the cooler air we’ll have to watch for rain.



Which is okay, because it has been dry lately. So much so, the drought monitor puts parts of KELOLAND in the abnormally dry category. The trick is to avoid the heavy downpours.



All in all, expect cooler temperatures this month with near average or above average rainfall for much of KELOLAND. Of course, there will be exceptions here and there.



As we’ve been mentioning, pay attention to those overnight lows for you gardeners out there. I’m not yet convinced that frost is out of the picture.