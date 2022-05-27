SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather looking likely for the holiday weekend.

With the return to hot and humid conditions, severe weather is also returning to KELOLAND.

With sunshine for your Friday leading into Memorial Weekend, temperatures warmed to the 80s for many locations. While the humidity didn’t seem bad, there was an uptick in the dew point temperatures and it will become increasingly humid as we go through the holiday weekend. Along with the heat and humidity, pieces of energy will spark severe storms in KELOLAND throughout the weekend.

If severe weather were to strike, here are some recommended supplies to have on hand.

Cell phones, first aid kits, and weather radios are first on the list. Followed by a flashlight with extra batteries as well as food and water. Of course, any other items that you may deem as essential can also be thrown in.

And the storm tracker app on your smart device is also a great tool.

You’ll get up-to-date information with KELOLAND Live Doppler radar, hour-by-hour forecast and push notifications for storms approaching your area as well as lightning within 15 miles of your location.

You can also monitor our Facebook and Twitter feeds as well as video forecasts for the upcoming weather.

Keep in mind, this is not only a one-and-done deal. We can easily get at least three days of severe weather this Memorial Day weekend.

Stay tuned in to the changing weather conditions.