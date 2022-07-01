SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now halfway through the year. Let’s take a look at what the second half of the year might bring.

We ended the second half of June with well above average temperatures and as we go through next week, the hot weather will continue.

While southeast KELOLAND was slightly cooler on Friday, warm or hot temperatures will soon return. The Fourth of July holiday may see temperatures return to the 90s. Along with higher humidity, the heat index will approach 100. This is something that will most likely continue for the month. After all, it is July and July is typically our hottest month of the year.

Unfortunately, we may live up to that this year. As a ridge takes hold of the central plains, expect heat for much of the month.

Our saving grace may end up being monsoon moisture that comes in from the southwest. That’s where much of our moisture will come from for the first week of the month.

Otherwise, hot and dry conditions can be expected starting the second week of the month. But keep in mind, that average highs DO start to go down later in the month and into August.

Take whatever rain you can get this weekend and next week, because I don’t see the heat going anywhere anytime soon.