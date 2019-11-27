As snow flies in southeast KELOLAND Tuesday night, there will be another system that will fill in central and northern KELOLAND later in the week.

It was a relatively quiet morning in eastern KELOLAND, but by the time the sun comes up tomorrow, the scenery will look a lot different.

The system moving through tonight is moving quickly, and a lot of it will be out of the area by the morning hours. But the next one that comes in over the weekend is not as fast. This will allow for more moisture to be wrapped up into the system, which in turn will allow for heavier snow for northern and western South Dakota. And because it’s a slow mover, adverse weather conditions will last for a couple of days.

It will be a little warmer with the next system too, so keep in mind that areas of freezing rain will also be possible. It’s just a matter as to where that sets up.

Unfortunately, this comes at a busy time of year with many people hitting the road for family, friends, and shopping. Just be prepared for changing weather conditions throughout the week.