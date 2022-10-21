SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems like it happens at least once every fall. Severe weather in eastern KELOLAND with snow in western South Dakota.

Temperatures will slowly warm this weekend and southerly winds will slowly increase. Both will help bring afternoon highs to the 80s from southern to southeast KELOLAND. Along with the heat, we’ll have higher dew point temperatures.

Here’s our set-up. As the trough digs in the southwest United States, it’s a classic set-up to bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

With an approaching storm system on Sunday, the energy in the atmosphere will tick upward, giving way to our best chance at storms in Minnesota and Iowa. The Storm Prediction Center has a risk outlined for areas along and east of Interstate 29.

Let’s not forget about our snow in western South Dakota. That will start to get ramped up Sunday night into Monday morning.

The changing of the seasons bring in weather extremes in KELOLAND. While we have a chance for snow in the west and storms in the east late this weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised to see something like this again as we go from the cold winter months to the warmer months in the spring.