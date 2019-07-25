Average temps experiencing a lot of ups and downs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2019 has been a rough weather year with lots of ups but mostly downs.

Think back to the start of spring, which is actually better named, second winter.

It may go without saying those months were cold but when you look at the data, it confirms that assumption.

Averaging the monthly departure from normal across KELOLAND shows us just how cold the early months of 2019 were.

January through March, averaged temperatures were below average. February was the coldest month with the monthly average way below normal. Rapid City was the coldest at 18.7 degrees below normal.

April had some improvement with averaged temperatures within a couple degrees of normal but May really hit hard with average temperatures well below normal again. And once again, Rapid City was coldest at 7.6 degrees below normal and Sioux Falls was warmest at 2.8 degrees below normal.

Then summer hit and while temperatures warmed up, only eastern KELOLAND saw average temps above normal.

Aberdeen and Sioux Falls had a warm June and July with averaged temperatures about two to three degrees above normal.

It’s Pierre and Rapid City that are still struggling to get near normal with average temperatures about one to two degrees below normal.

And looking ahead to the rest of the year, the CPC keeps above averaged weather through the summer and well into the fall.