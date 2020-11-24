Average temps continue to decline as we round out the last week of November

With rain mainly in the forecast for the next 24 to 36 hours, it looks like the ground will stay void of any major snow this week. That keeps the door open to more mild weather in the forecast.

Let’s look at the numbers. Average temperatures continue to decline as we round out the last week of November. Normal highs for today are around 38 in the Sioux Falls area and those numbers drop to 34 by the end of the month.

Now, those are chilly highs, but snow cover plays a significant role in those numbers. For example, if the forecast stays clear of any snow, highs in late November actually jump to an average of 42.

However, if you add just two inches of snow on the ground, the average high drops to 29.

Of course, the closer we get to December, the harder it becomes to melt snow, especially if a big snowstorm comes along. For now, big snowstorms are not in the forecast.