SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s time to turn the page to a new year.

This year, a winter storm is on the way for the days after New Year’s Day.

The average high temperature in Sioux Falls for New Year’s Day is 25 degrees. The average low is 6.

On average Sioux Falls can receive four-hundredths of an inch of precipitation, whether that is rain or liquid water equivalent of snow.

48% of New Year’s Days in Sioux Falls will receive some form of precipitation. Snow fell on 42% of New Year’s Days in Sioux Falls.

The record amount of precipitation in Sioux Falls came in 1960 with an inch sixty. That system brought the most snowfall for the day at just over eleven inches.

The record high temperature for Sioux Falls for New Year’s Day was in 1998 at 55 degrees. The record low was negative 32 that came in 1974.

The coldest high temperature was negative 10 in 1928. Sioux Falls saw a tie for the warmest overnight low for New Year’s Day in 1941 and 1992 with a temperature of 32 degrees.

KELOLAND will see a quiet New Year’s Day this year, but a snow system is heading our way the next day.

Have a safe and fun holiday!