August weather recap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — August was a rather interesting month across KELOLAND. Even though it’s the last month of meteorological summer, it had moments when it felt like the middle of July instead.

While the first half of the month was seasonable, the second half marked a return to summer. Ridging to the west brought the heat, both figuratively and literally, in the form of a late month heat wave for much of the region.

Sioux Falls recorded the 13th warmest August on record, helped along by a seven-day heatwave and seven nights with lows in the 70s. Aberdeen wasn’t far behind, recording its 21st warmest August on record. Pierre had a “Middle of the road” month in terms of overall temperature trends but did reach the century mark three times during a twelve-day heatwave, including a 106 degree reading on the 25th. Rapid City had the coldest reading…a low of 37 on the last day of August.

In terms of rainfall, everyone got in on generally drier than average conditions. While Pierre and Rapid City were within a half to three-quarters of an inch of their average, Aberdeen only saw half of its average rain for the month. Sioux Falls did even worse, barely recording a third of what it usually sees.

As for September, we’ll get off to a dry start through the first half of the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Temperatures, however, will go on a rollercoaster ride before likely cooling off just after Labor Day.