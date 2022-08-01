SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While this week is looking hot and dry, the rest of the month may not follow that trend.

If you would have asked me over the weekend what I thought about the August outlook I would have easily mentioned hot and dry. While we are starting that way, it may not end up being the case for the whole month.

The heat that is anchored in the central United States will slowly break, we’ll most likely have to wait until the second half of the month for that to happen.

But, we are seeing better chances for moisture, mainly in eastern KELOLAND as you see here. Some of this in the short term is connected to monsoonal moisture for this week. And once we slowly break the heat later in the month, there’s a better chance for rain to return.

As of now, any rain we do get in the near term will be late in the day, overnight, and early in the morning. Much of the day, late morning through the afternoon will be dry.

Time is on our side to break the heat as we lose over an hour and 15 minutes of daylight this month, which is our last month of meteorological summer.

