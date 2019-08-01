August outlook: Temps will be cooler than average

We turned the page on July last night.

It was a wet month with many areas getting two to three times more rain than usual.

Temperatures reached the 90s and low 100s which is expected in July.

We are now in August – a month where climatologically we typically have a cooling trend. By the end of the month, average highs in KELOLAND are in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

And the average rain amounts for August are about the same as July. That being said, what can we actually expect?

It looks like temperatures will be at or below average for the first two weeks, so a lot of highs in the 70s to lower 80s. There is evidence we could see some recovery to near or slightly above average the last two weeks, so highs in the 80s.

Overall, the month is looking cooler than average.

And the upper level wind pattern is looking zonal, or straight west to east. This would mean that any storms systems that pass through the Midwest would be quick moving and technically shouldn’t have that big of an effect. But KELOLAND is so wet already, we don’t need more moisture. But the outlook does give western KELOLAND more moisture than the east, but overall, at or slightly above average.

And severe weather is still possible in August as well. Going back five years, August averages about 116 severe thunderstorm warnings so stay plugged into the forecast and keep the Storm Tracker app nearby.