SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are heading through the dog days of summer, a time of year when we expect some hot weather in mid to late August. However, this round coming up could rival the hottest of the season.

You’ll recall the last round of real heat hit KELOLAND in late July. I did some checking on the numbers and Sioux Falls had a stretch of high humidity and high temperatures on four consecutive days.

By the numbers, the heat index value was 105 on July 25th, 107 on the 26th, 109 on the 27th, and 101 on the 28th of July.

This time around, the heat index will be in that range once again. As of right now, the heat index forecast on Saturday in Sioux Falls is around 104. By Sunday, the forecast increases 109. Monday doesn’t look much better at 107, with 100 plus on the heat index in much of eastern KELOLAND. Tuesday could still be above 100. In fact, it’s possible the excessive heat may not break until Thursday.

If that holds true, it would surpass the length of the July heat, something to watch closely in the coming days.