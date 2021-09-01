August brings much needed moisture to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For a summer noted for very hot and dry weather, the last few weeks have brought some welcome moisture relief to many in KELOLAND.

Several areas are now at 100 to 200 percent of moisture for the past 30 days. Aberdeen, Mobridge, Watertown, and Sioux Falls are at the top of the list. With yesterday’s rainfall filling in some gaps in south central KELOLAND, this map represents a good start toward easing some of the drought stress in the region.

The reason behind the rainfall can be seen on this map. Take a look at the contrasting temperatures across the northern plains. The past 10 days have been much cooler than normal in parts of North Dakota, Montana, and southern Canada. To the south, states like Nebraska and Iowa have been much above normal. The clash zone in between has been the area with thunderstorms.

The rain has come with a price. Severe weather has certainly been more active. This map shows over 200 reports of rain received during the month from the Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Rapid City National Weather Service Offices.

Some severe weather will be possible with this next round of storms, but locally heavy rain will be the bigger focus.