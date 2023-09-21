SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND this morning. They produced heavy rainfall as Freeman received over 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time, leading to flash flooding.

That’s just one example of weather you can expect as we go through the first half of this coming weekend. We’ve been following a storm system taking aim on KELOLAND for several days.

As this system comes in, expect rounds of rain with strong to severe thunderstorms through Saturday.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes.

We’ve seen that happen with these types of vigorous low-pressure systems. A lot of the times, there’s a quick spin-up close to the low-pressure center, or close to it such as an extending warm front.

So, even though we are toward the end of September, severe weather is still possible. And it will be a great idea to keep your storm tracker app handy as it will alert you of incoming storms.

While a lot of the energy wanes by Sunday, lingering rain will last into next week.

