As we lose daylight, we’ll start to lose heat too

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve hit the time of year when we start losing a little more than two minutes of daylight per day, and it’s starting to take its toll.

You may have noticed the sun setting a little earlier lately, as we continue to lose daylight we’ll start to lose our heat too.

We’ve hit our peak when it comes to average highs. Many in KELOLAND have average highs in the middle 80s to 90 degrees, but these numbers start to go down as we go through the first week of August.

Sioux Falls’ average high goes down to 83 starting August 3. Aberdeen waits until August 7.

Pierre’s average high goes from 90 to 89 on the 4th, while Rapid City starts falling on August 2.

Overnight lows also start to fall. By the end of next month, we have average lows in the low to middle 50s.

While we’ll finish close to the average for the rest of July, early indications are showing slightly below average numbers as we begin August.