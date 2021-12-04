As snow begins to fall in KELOLAND, keep these safety tips in mind while travelling

WALWORTH COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to use caution while driving in the snow.

Snow has started to fall in northern KELOLAND, and US Highway 12 and Highway 83 are becoming icy due to the conditions.

The Highway Patrol is asking the drivers reduce driving speeds, allow for more following distance on the roads, wear a seatbelt, and alert friends and family of when and where you are travelling.

It is also a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car if you are travelling in these conditions.

