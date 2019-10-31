As cold front moves in, lightsnow is possible

We’ve had our snow in KELOLAND already this season. And with the cold air in place more is on the way as early as tonight. But they’ve had a lot more to our north.

The Halloween weather wasn’t frightful. Sure maybe a little bone chilling for some, but all in all mostly dry skies prevailed. As a cold front moves in late this evening and tonight, light snow will be possible.

They’ve been getting hit with snow to our west and north. The Rocky Mountains and Canada are above and beyond their average snowfall for this time of year.

And there’s more coming. The ten day snowfall forecast has a lot of snow expected to our northeast. As snow continues to build in this region it will have an affect on our weather as we’ll have to watch any cold air that gets dislodged and pour into the upper plains.

So with the extent of the snow cover to our north and northeast, be prepared for below average temperatures to continue for quite some time.

While that’s a sneak peak at what to expect as we begin November, I’ll have a closer outlook on what to expect in the month tomorrow.