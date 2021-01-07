Areas to the south receiving more snow than KELOLAND

Aside from the late fall snow in KELOLAND, we haven’t seen much. In fact, we’ve had heavier snow to our south.

Another day with mostly cloudy skies and steady temperatures as numbers have stayed near 32 degrees through the overnight and into this morning. While our weather has remained stagnant, that hasn’t been the case to our south where they’ve been dealing with snow.

To set the stage, here’s a look at the amount of snow we’ve received in South Dakota since December first. Sioux Falls is the heaviest at a little over nine inches. Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City are around 5 or less.

Take a trip a little to our south and you see Wichita, Omaha, and Des Moines have all had more snow since December first than areas of KELOLAND.

Des Moines has had just over 22 inches of snow for the snow season, while Sioux Falls is about 3 inches less. Typically, Des Moines gets about ten inches less than Sioux Falls when it comes to yearly snow.

The storm track over the next week and a half will keep areas to our south with chances for snow, while we stay mostly dry and above average in KELOLAND.