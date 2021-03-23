Areas of KELOLAND have seen some improvement in our long-standing drought

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the entirety of KELOLAND is still experiencing some kind of drought, there has been some positive progress as of late.

Tuesday’s rain has been a welcome sight across eastern KELOLAND, especially in the southeast. With how dry 2020 was across the area, any kind of moisture is a good thing. Unfortunately, this isn’t for everyone, and things have gotten worse elsewhere.

Here’s where we were a little over one month ago across South Dakota on our drought monitor. Eighty-seven percent of the state was under “Moderate Drought” status, with “Extreme Drought” conditions being observed in the Sioux Falls area. One month later, we have seen some relief in the southeast and in southern KELOLAND as well. Unfortunately, “Severe Drought” conditions went from thirteen percent coverage to nearly forty percent, with a lot of that covering north-central and NW South Dakota.

Unfortunately, we won’t see much help in those regions through the end of the week. Beyond some spotty showers, a soaking rain like what the east has received is not in the cards for the west.

Even beyond the extended outlook, appreciable moisture will remain scarce. As a result, drought conditions will likely get worse as we go into the start of April, especially to the north and west.