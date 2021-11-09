Are snow chances increasing at the end of the week?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds will eventually usher in colder temperatures starting on Thursday. It will be cold enough to bring snow into eastern KELOLAND.

The change to cold air is typical in November and it will be time to wave goodbye to the warm air as of late. Models are picking up on accumulating snow.

Here’s a look at the chance of 1 inch of snow according to the European model.

Keep in mind this is still a changing forecast, but the highest chance is showing up in northeast KELOLAND.

This graphic shows the chance for at least 3 inches of snow.

Again, the best chance is showing up in northeast South Dakota.

Keep in mind the wind as the snow is falling. Strong winds will greatly reduce visibilities causing potential travel problems, so stay tuned to the forecast as the end of the week draws nearer.