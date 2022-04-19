SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The thing we just can’t seem to shake is the wind. Strong winds dominated much of KELOLAND again on Tuesday.

While it started light, the winds picked up again in eastern KELOLAND with wind gusts returning to 40 miles per hour and more. The wind has been a story for the month and for much of the year. We looked back at some of the archives about strong wind in April and here’s what we found.

So far this month, the average wind speed ranges anywhere from 15 to just over 19 mph. When you look at the climate average for April, it’s well above. And when you look at historic data dating back to 1950, it’s the windiest on record in Pierre and Rapid City, third windiest month so far in Sioux Falls and fourth windiest April in Aberdeen.

With the temperature difference setting up from North Dakota to the central plains, be prepared for windy days to continue. What started out as clippers come in from the north during the winter months, giving us our strong wind.

Now it’s a battle of the seasons as we try to shake the cold from the winter and move into the warmer spring. But the later we get into the season, the better the chance it will become ‘suddenly summer’ and we’ll take off with summer-like temperatures.