April weather forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we finish out March, it’s exiting like a chilly lamb as temperatures are below average and winds are adding an extra bite. Obviously, we can still use moisture in KELOLAND.

April is the month when things really start to green up and a lot of flowers start to come out and bloom. While this April will show us that early in the month, we’ll need April showers to keep those Mayflowers around.

Temperatures will warm as we head into Easter weekend and we’ll have to keep an eye on the record books for record heat. We’ll also keep an eye on the sky as we continue to look for water.

For us to get a better chance for rain, we’ll need to cool a little. I do see that coming during the second week of the month, that’s when I expect the best chance for rain. Oh, and snow is not ruled out either.

But the cooler weather and moisture chance will be short-lived and it looks like we’ll finish the month warm and dry.