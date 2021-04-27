April showers may be coming to an end

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A majority of KELOLAND has been able to get in on some much-needed moisture as of late, so let’s see if we can keep this positive trend going.

We all know how the saying goes: “April showers bring May flowers”. As we get ready to close the current month and get ready for May this weekend, we may be bringing in some May showers along with those flowers.

While there may be a few straggling showers at times going into early Wednesday, those chances are rather meager and confined to the southeast. Otherwise, our moisture supply gets cut off by high pressure through the end of the month. Even the first of the month starts off dry. By the start of the first full week of May, however, the pattern resets and rain returns to the area.

Thankfully, temperatures hold near to above average for this time of year by day and by night. As a result, whatever moisture we do see should stay as plain rain.

The balance between dry and wet weather is a rather tricky one, but we should be able to strike a solid compromise between the two…for now.