SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Things are looking better for those battling drought.

Precipitation chances are looking a little more consistent in KELOLAND. As we have a round of rain or snow on Sunday and another round of rain next week.

So we’re starting April active with much-needed moisture moving through for Friday and Sunday. The only question is if we can keep that going.

The answer to this model suggests YES. It brings moisture through South Dakota for the next week and a half. In fact, some will get at least a half-inch.

Along with the moisture, temperatures will remain at or below average. Which is okay, because if we heat up too quickly we’ll lose a lot of our recent moisture. The cooler air will help it stick around longer.

While the first half of the month is looking cooler with a better chance for precipitation, I don’t think the second half will end up that way as temperatures will start to warm and the precip will end up being more widely scattered.

While things are looking better early this month, let’s proceed with caution as we know how quickly forecasts can change.