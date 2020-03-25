April is typically a wet month for KELOLAND

Here’s a look at the average amount of liquid water that has been observed over the last decade in the current month. March, traditionally, is a drier month…with the last two years being the outlier, for example.
April’s average liquid water total, however, shows a large jump in each of the four cities in nearly every year. The exception to this rule was 2015, where both March and April were dry in each location.
Overall, April kicks up the moisture content to a decent degree over March, with April featuring 2.5 to 3 times more total precipitation than March on average.
So, as we get ready to usher in the new month next week, we may also need to dust off our umbrellas and get ready for a noticeably wetter month…if history has anything to say.