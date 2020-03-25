April is typically a wet month for KELOLAND

One thing is for certain, we're not seeing as much moisture this year as what we've seen through this time last year.

With low level moisture trapped in southeast KELOLAND, it was a morning with thick fog and cloud cover for the southeast. While we do have steady chances for light rain and light snow this week, we're doing a lot better than last year.

Through this time last year, many in KELOLAND had over two to nearly four inches of precipitation.

Fast forward to this year, and we're not nearly as wet. In fact, Sioux Falls is almost four inches below last year. Many range from two to three inches below. Of course, there is an exception, as Rapid City is over their precip from last year.

But the first couple months of the year are some of the driest we have, so we shouldn't be too heavy on the precip anyway.

While this week will supply scattered light rain and light snow showers, keeping the heavy precipitation remains ideal as we head into planting season.