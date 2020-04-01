April Fool’s Day weather in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know that the first of April is a day for jokes and tricks, but how often does the weather get in on the fun?

Early spring in KELOLAND is not exclusively warm or cold, with our average high today being just 50 degrees. Since early spring can be a rather active time in the world of weather, that leaves a lot of wiggle room to see extremes on either side.

For example, 2012 had the warmest April Fool’s Day, when the weather gave us a summer preview and a high of 89. We fell back into the mid 60s just two days later.



On the other side, April Fool’s Day of 1975 kept winter firmly in place with a high only reaching 22 degrees. We recorded a low temperature of just 5 degrees two days later before moderating.



April Fool’s Day can also have its fun from the rain or snow side of things as well. Going back to 1967, we ended March on a dry and warm note before the weather decided to play a joke on us. April 1st of that year only reached 39 with over 1.5″ of rain falling on Sioux Falls.



Of course, snow is never out of the question today as well. The highest single day snowfall was 4.4″ back in 1960 after a seasonable end to March.

As for today, it looks like April Fool’s will get in on the fun. Don’t be fooled by today’s warmer weather… We’re watching out for a chance at some wintry weather by the end of the week.