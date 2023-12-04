Foggy conditions are greeting many in eastern/southeast KELOLAND this morning.

In fact, Dense Fog Advisories blanket eastern KELOLAND from the James River Valley and east. Fog will slowly dissipate as the morning goes, but expect mostly cloudy skies to remain. Isolated light rain and snow showers are also possible, but anything that falls will remain light.

It will be a different story in western South Dakota as strong winds develop and skies become mostly sunny. Highs will range from the 30s in eastern KELOLAND to the 50s in western South Dakota.

Winds will gust over 50 mph in western South Dakota today. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories cover western and central South Dakota.

Warm and dry weather will move west to east through mid-week. By Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll have widespread highs in the 50s and 60s. We’ll have to keep an eye on the record books, as some areas may see record highs.

Cooler weather returns Friday (highs in the 30s and 40s) with a slight chance at a snow shower or flurry, but the weekend is looking dry as “real” winter weather is looking delayed.