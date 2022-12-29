SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise.

We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend.

Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the liquid equivalent of the snow or total rain. Sioux Falls usually sees around seven inches of snow in the month of January.

Next week’s winter storm does have a lot of moisture in it again. The low that forms over Colorado pulls moisture from California and the Pacific Ocean. As the system moves over KELOLAND, the Gulf of Mexico is open again, bringing more moisture our way.

With snow and precipitation chances at 50 to 70%, the moisture values are looking to double or even triple normal values.

A snowstorm that has a very similar setup came January 18th through the 20th in 1988. On the 19th, Sioux Falls received nearly 10 and a half inches of snow in 24 hours. The whole storm produced just over 12 inches of snow. This was ranked 31st on the heaviest 24-hour Snow Fall list.

This storm produced the second wettest January for southeast South Dakota since the 1940s.

Stay up to date with this system online, on air, and on the KELOLAND Stormtracker App.