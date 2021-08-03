Another stretch of hot weather is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be very early, but August has been decently kind to us on the thermometer, for now.

Seasonable temperatures and low humidity have been in place to start things off thanks to a predominantly north wind at the surface and aloft, but that won’t last much longer. Winds gradually turn to the south as we go through the week, which will set the stage for heat to come back. Even with low pressure moving through the area by midweek, we’ll still have to prepare for another round of above-average temperatures.

As our winds turn to the south by southwest aloft, it creates something called warm air advection. This is when wind patterns help bring in a warmer air mass to an area.

Even just beyond the 7-day outlook, chances for above-average temperatures remain moderate to high as we go into the second week of August.

As we go through the rest of the workweek, above-average heat in the form of 90s to near 100-degree heat moves back into the picture.

While I don’t think it’ll be as hot as it was during the last week of July, when we had several days of triple-digit heat across KELOLAND, we’ll still likely see temperatures run anywhere between 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.